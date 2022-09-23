1
Let’s support causes that challenge existing problems – First Lady to OAFLAD

First Lady Rebecca Akufo Addo Addressing Her Colleague African First Ladies In New York First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo addressing her colleague African first ladies in New York

Fri, 23 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana's first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has called on her fellow African first ladies to put in greater efforts to cater to the needs of persons who live with disabilities.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo said this when the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) met on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly in New York, to discuss the strategic focus of the organisation for the next two years.

She also called for greater efficiency and commitment in OAFLAD's fundraising efforts and charged members to consider using advocacy as a fundraising mechanism to support causes that challenge existing problems and draw the attention of strategic partners and funders.

She commended Mrs. Monica Geingos, the First Lady of Namibia and current OAFLAD President, for spearheading OAFLAD with renewed energy and building on the foundation laid by her predecessors.

In attendance were the first ladies of Botswana, Cote d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Also present were partners from the Buffet Foundation, the Ford Foundation, and other international NGOs.

