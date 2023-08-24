Let’s support the Tourism Ministry, agencies to promote Ghana's tourism

Tourism Ministry logo

Source: GNA

Seth Baah, Board Chairman of Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), has appealed to Ghanaians to support the Tourism Ministry and it’s implementing agencies in promoting Ghana’s tourism to generate the needed revenue for the economic development of the country.

“We have been doing a lot of things, including renovation of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and other tourist sites in order to create an environment that people can go and have fun while promoting tourism, so it is our duty as citizens to also play our part in promoting the sector,” he added.



Speaking at the GTA Industrial Fun Games organised as part of the GTA’s 50th anniversary celebrations, Baah indicated that tourism unites people and the world and “through that we should be able to do something for Mother Ghana.”



“We want tourism to be the number one income earner for the country so we believe that if we are able to package and promote our tourism well, it would attract a lot more people on yearly basis and we would generate a lot of revenue for the economy.”



Akwasi Agyemang, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), GTA, said the rationale for the industrial fun games was to foster a stronger sense of partnership, collaboration and healthy rivalry among sister agencies and private sector operators.



He reiterated the need for Ghanaians to see the tourism sector as an area to be focused on, adding that it provided revenue.



The event, under the theme “Sustainable and inclusive tourism development 50 years and beyond,” showcased a vibrant blend of togetherness, competition, and celebration.

The games were divided into competitive and noncompetitive categories to cater to a wide range of interests enabling people to participate in soccer, table tennis, tug of war, lime and spoon races, sack races, scrabble matches, and a 50-meter dash.



Meanwhile, the noncompetitive category offered engaging games like ludu, playing cards, bottle flipping, eating contests, ampe, musical chairs, oware, drafts, playing cards, and jenga.



Speaking at the end of the games, Agyemang said, “I believe we all showed that we belong to one industry with a common purpose to grow the tourism industry for the benefit of Ghana.”



In light of these circumstances, the CEO announced that the grand finals of the games would be organised to coincide with the World Tourism Day celebrations on September 27, 2023, in Ada.



“This decision would not only ensure a proper culmination of the contests but also provides an opportunity for participants to explore and relish the beauty of Ada.



He said, “the GTA’s 50th Anniversary celebrations promises to be an unforgettable blend of sports, unity, and national pride, underscoring the shared commitment to fostering a thriving tourism sector for the betterment of Ghana.