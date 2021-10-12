Let’s treat the public with respect so we can succeed – IGP to personnel

Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare

Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, has urged all police personnel in the country, to treat the public with respect as a way of courting their help in fighting crime.

“We should always remember that we can only succeed if we have the support and help of the public and treat them with respect”, Dr Dampare, who was recently confirmed as IGP, said to his personnel via text messaging.



Read his full message below:



My Colleagues,



I wish to express my deepest appreciation to you for your immense support during my tenure as the acting IGP.



As the substantive IGP, I will continue to count on you to deliver our core mandate of protecting lives and property – remember, it is only through teamwork that we can succeed.

Please be assured that the leadership of the Service is behind you as you discharge your duties with Integrity.



Let us, individually and collectively, avoid any act(s) that will bring the name of the service into disrepute; let us continue to work hard to regain the trust, confidence and respect of the people we serve; and let us make the Ghana Police Service a model for the rest of Africa and beyond.



I wish you and your families well.



George Akuffo Dampare, Ph.D