Let’s unite and eschew all forms of divisiveness to help NPP ‘break the 8’ - Nii Noi Nortey

Former Chairman of the NPP for Klotey Korley Constituency, Mr. Nii Noi Nortey

Nii Noi Nortey, a former Chairman of Klotey Korley Constituency and Parliamentary hopeful, has urged members of his constituency to unite and eschew all forms of divisiveness to help the party end the eight-year ruling cycle.

According to him, the NPP is the only political party that can solve the country's problems.



He said this when he paid a surprise visit to a meeting of the Asylum Down Electoral Area Women’s Wing (Women of Patriot) of the NPP.



Speaking at the meeting, he tasked the women to reach out to the electorates and spread the good works of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and with an aim to garner massive votes for the NPP in 2024 elections.



He stressed the need for a united front to enable the NPP “break the 8”, stressing "our responsibility is to do whatever is necessary to make sure that victory is forthcoming. We have to continue our way forward in Ghana”.

“We cannot accept the backsliding and apathy that can take us to opposition. I strongly believe the NPP administration would lead Ghanaians to a better life and support companies despite the country's current economic difficulties.”



To encourage and motivate the loyalty of these affable women, Nii Noi Nortey supported their activities with GHC3000 and further donated 100 pieces of NPP-branded T-shirts to them.



Accompanying him were the Electoral Area Coordinator and some Polling Station Executives in the Klottey Korle Constituency.