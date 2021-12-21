Let's unite and strenghten our alumni - Dr Kwaku Ofosu Asare

Dr Ofosu Asare with some of the alumni

The President of the University of Ghana Business School, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare has underscored the need for unity Alumini's.

He made this statement at the UGBS Alumini End of year dinner which was held at the University of Ghana Business School on Friday December 17, 2021.



According to him, the main purpose of the annual year dinner is to bring the Alumini's together, interact and put plans ahead for the coming years ahead.



"The main aim of organizing this event is to bring the Alumni together, it's an annual event, which serves as the platform of bringing us together, interacting and planning ahead of the coming year.



"It also gives us the opportunity for the young and old Alumni to interact, network and outline their program"- he said.



Also, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare also indicated that the event serves as the preparation for the Business Excellence awards in April 2022.

"However this event is a very important occasion in the calendar of the Alumni Association."



Dr. Kwaku further briefed the gathering on a series of events observed in the Alumni calendar this year.



"This year was a great year, as all events held this year were honored respectfully.



For instance, we went to a farm to celebrate the Farmers day with Cocoa farmers in Kwahu The main motive of this was to unite the farmers together and make them have a feel of this important celebration as it has become a norm that the farmer’s day is mostly celebrated by those in the cities. Which is disheartening, because those who are producing the Cocoa, most of them do not have the chance to even have a taste of the Chocolate.



However this act has come to stay as we will celebrate every Farmer’s day with the Cocoa farmers. Starting from February 24, (Chocolate day).

We also visited Orphanage, gave out, interacted and made them also feel part of society- he said.



However, Dr. Kwaku feels optimistic that this event will live up to its purpose and expectations.



