Let’s unite for 2024 - Lawyer Sulley Sambian

Sulley Sambian, Regional Secretary, Savannah Region

NPP holds regional executive elections

Sulley Sambian retains position as Regional Secretary



Our solemn collective agenda is in breaking the eight, Sulley Sambian



Sulley Sambian, Regional Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Savannah Region, has called on the Members of the Party to unite for victory come 2024.



According to the lawyer, there is a need for all members to galvanize their energy into ensuring the NPP breaks the eight in the upcoming elections.



Sulley Sambian made this call after he was re-elected as the Regional Secretary in the Savannah Region.



“I must also congratulate the aspirants in my race.; you manifested a dimension of sportsmanship that can only be described as rare. for me, there are no losers, there are no winners. our solemn collective agenda is in breaking the eight, and this involves the galvanization of energies,” he said.

He also expressed profound gratitude to the delegates for re-electing him to serve in the region.



“My profound gratitude to the delegates of the Northeast region for making me a repository of your confidence. The profundity of my gratitude lies in the fact that, you did not only vote for me, but you did so in such an overwhelming manner, that even the devil cannot dispute the depth of your love for me. I pledge to hold sacred, my side of the social contract!” he added.



Sulley Sambian, a private legal practitioner, it would be recalled in 2018, won as Northern Regional Secretary polling 228 votes to defeat the then incumbent Mr. Sule Salifu who is the current Mayor of the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly.



Five hundred and sixty-six delegates from 29 out of the 31 Constituencies in the Region voted during that election.



Following the creation of new regions that birthed the North East, he was per the party’s directive given the opportunity to move to his home region or stay in the Northern Region but he chose the former.



His reason was to solidly build a base for the NPP in the new region which manifested in the 2020 elections with the party winning all except two parliament seats with a promise to win all in 2024.