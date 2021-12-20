Let’s unite our efforts to retain power - Vice-President

Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: GNA

Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice-President, has called for members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to show a stronger commitment and unite their efforts to retain political power in 2024.

They should avoid needless internal wrangling and accept to pull together to consolidate the tremendous achievements made by the government over the last five years.



“Our party was built on patriotism, sacrifices, strategic thinking, and accomplishments. The founding fathers have handed to us a great tradition, and we have a charge to continue with this great legacy.”



He made the call at the annual delegates conference of the NPP, held at the Heroes Park in Kumasi



The conference brought together about 6,000 delegates from all the 275 constituencies in the 16 regions.



The delegates gathered to take stock of the party’s performance and chart a new course to attract more members.



Key issues on the agenda include amendments to the party’s constitution with a total of about 120 constitutional amendment proposals received by the Constitutional Review Committee.

Dr. Bawumia said the government was delivering on the election promises made to Ghanaians, and that, they had so far rolled out 25 social interventions which were making a difference in the lives of the people, citing among these the ‘Free Senior High School’ program.



Touching on efforts they had been making to lift people out of poverty, he announced that a total 750, 000 jobs had so far been created.



He added that the transformational policies initiated by the government were yielding positive results.



“The changes we are making as a party are historic,” and he rallied the people to give strong support to the government.



Former President John Agyekum Kufour, in a brief message delivered on his behalf, cautioned the party members to overcome complacency and work hard to retain the party in power in 2024.



They would have to accept to be on the same page, telling them that, they could not afford any division, everybody would have to come on board.

Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, underlined the need for the leadership of the NPP to take a keen interest in the parliamentary election.



This was necessary to ensure that the party would have a comfortable majority in parliament to successfully prosecute the government’s development agenda.



He said a clear NPP majority in Parliament was needed for the sustainable delivery of policies tailored to bring development to the people, urging elected NPP Members of Parliament (MPs) to work closely with the grassroots to engender support for government policies.



Fraternal messages were delivered by the other political parties in the country, as well as some parties abroad.