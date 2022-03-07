Let's uphold democratic principles - Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has entreated Ghanaians to uphold democratic principles and resist attempts by persons who seek to destabilise the peace and unity of the country.

Speaking at a parade of students, security services and identifiable groups to mark Ghana’s 65th Independence Day celebrations at Cape Coast in the central region, on Sunday, he said Ghanaians must guard jealously the peace and stability in the country.



Reacting to recent statements by some people in the media that the country was ripe for a coup because of the present “harsh” economic circumstances, the President said Ghana was a beacon of democracy and every effort must be made to safeguard that reputation.



He said military interventions in democracies retarded development and impoverished the people, and stressed that adventurism must not be entertained in any guise or form.



President Akufo-Addo pointed out that the country’s current economic difficulties, which "detractors" had latched on to suggest a coup, was a situation being experienced worldwide over the past two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted the global financial system and opened up a huge funding gap to all countries.



He said there was “difficulties everywhere in the world,” and that the government "has not thrown up its hands in despair."



“We are not looking for the easy way out, we are determined to become even more self-reliant and, in the process, find a Ghanaian solution to Ghana's problems…and we have made considerable progress,” President Akufo-Addo said.

“There are some restless spirits amongst us who are seeking to exploit the current difficulties confronting the nation, claim to have lost confidence in our democratic system to effect a peaceful constitutional change in the governance of the State."



“Either the absence of faith in the prospects of a democratic alternative to the current government or their impatience to wield executive authority are the factors driving their appetites for the shortcuts with military intervention."



“Whatever be the case, they seem ready to jeopardise the hard-won reputation of our country as a beacon of democracy and stability in Africa and indeed the world, in order to gratify their personal ambitions, ambitions which show little or no respect for the capacity of the Ghanaian people to change, when necessary, their government peacefully through the ballot box…something they have done on three separate occasions in the 29-year life of the fourth republic."



President Akufo-Addo gave the assurance that the Government would spare no effort to protect Ghana’s stability, and democratic credentials to enable the development of the nation to proceed in freedom, order and in peace.



“The great majority of us who are committed to democratic values and democratic institutions will continue to resist the claims of these adventurers and employ all legitimate means in our democracy to maintain our free, open system of government, which is respectful of human rights, the rule of law and the principles of democratic accountability,” he stated.



This year's celebration is on the new theme: "Working Together, Bouncing Back Together," which is a clarion call on Ghanaians to put their shoulders to the wheel as the country strives to succeed.