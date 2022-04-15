Let’s use Easter as a tool for reconciliation - Christian Council

File Photo

Source: GNA

The Rev Dr. Cyril Fayose, General Secretary, Christian Council of Ghana, says the significance of Easter is forgiveness, love and reconciliation.

He noted that “personal and national issues” had created some enmity and polarisation amongst the populace and said it was important the Easter festivity was used for reconciliation.



“As a country, families, different ethnic groups and co-workers, we must learn to forgive one another and live peacefully and amicably with one another.”



The General Secretary said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency that Jesus Christ was an embodiment of service to humanity and “if we would develop as a nation, we must be willing to serve one another and not take advantage of people.”



Rev Emmanuel Barrigah, General Secretary, Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), said “it is a time of reconciliation as there is so much polarisation and as we commemorate Easter all and sundry must make peace with one another.”

He called on the nation to pray for peace in Russia and Ukraine.



The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) in a statement, asked Christians to shun any acts of evil during and after the celebration.



The statement, signed by the Most Rev. Philip Naameh, President, GCBC, said “let us…renew our commitment to reject any acts of evil, including acts of war, conflicts and any actions, which will lead to the senseless loss of lives and the creation of needless crises.”



It asked Christians to see the resurrection of Christ as a call to the world to do all to break the barriers that “kept us separated or divided.”