Let’s use Xmas to examine our spiritual life – Reverend Minister

Christmas

Source: GNA

The Reverend Stephen Kwarteng, the Head Pastor of the Schaefer Memorial Congregation of the Presbyterian Church has advised Ghanaians to examine and build their spiritual life in the Christmas period.

Christmas, he explained, reminisced the birth of Jesus Christ that brought total redemption and hope to the human race, saying such a period offered the opportunity for everybody to build his or her relationship with Christ the Saviour.



Preaching a Christmas sermon at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Bono Region, Pastor Kwarteng asked Ghanaians to desire godliness and live peaceably with each other to help deepen the prevailing national peace and cohesion.

He condemned the chaotic confrontation which happened in parliament, saying “Ghana is not known for such brawls and chaos in our body politics” and called on Ghanaians to live godly lives and yearned for the Holy Spirit of God which remained the embodiment of peace.



“The birth, death and resurrection and subsequent ascension of Christ brought to the human race a redemption from sin, deliverance from fear, and freedom from condemnation”, Pastor Kwarteng said and advised Christians, in particular, to abide by biblical principles and to obtain God’s blessings and favour.