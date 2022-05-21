Let’s use education to overcome violence – Apostle Francis Amoako

Apostle Francis Amoako

The Founder of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has urged leaders to put quality measures in place in order to bring peace to the country and serve their people with integrity.

"I think our security personnel must use education to create peace among its people anytime there’s a crash among the youth," he noted.



The Apostle made this known on Accra-based Kingdom Fm ‘Anopa Nkomo' with Okogyeabour Ocran.



His comment comes after one person died, and several others were injured following the clash between irate Nkoranza youth and Police.



The irate youth clashed with the Police in protest against the death of Albert Akwasi Donkor, who was arrested but allegedly died in Police custody. The angry youth on Tuesday freed at least six suspects in custody.

According to Apostle Francis Amoako, a clash between the police and the youth is something that should not be entertained because it breaks the trust of both parties.



He added that anytime there’s a clash between the youth and the police, the traditional leaders and police should put in more effort to talk to the youth amicably by educating them on their culture and their future, which he believes would calm the youth down.



Apostle Francis Amoako also called for justice for the family who lost their relatives during the clash.