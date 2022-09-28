Let's use tourism to change our fortune – GTA CEO

GTA Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Akwesi Agyeman

Source: GNA

Mr. Akwesi Agyeman, the Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), has urged industry players to reflect on how to use tourism to change the country's fortunes as the world celebrates World Tourism Day.

He said the celebration of the Day must also serve as a time to reflect on what could be done in collaboration with all stakeholders to build a very resilient industry in the future.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, in Accra, Mr. Agyeman said the theme for this year’s global celebration: “Rethinking Tourism, ” was appropriate, especially after the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sector.



He said, “for us here in Ghana, rethinking tourism means rethinking the work we do, how we can improve, be more effective and efficient, and see tourism as a low-hanging fruit that can help change the fortunes of our country.”



“God has blessed us, we have the seed, rivers, lakes, sunshine, and everything that any country can wish for. What we must do is to see these things as things that can turn into gold for us. Countries like Dubai do not have all that we have, but they have had a lot of man-made products. We have the natural products so let us get people to understand and make good use of it.”



The CEO said it was also important not to be over-dependent on cash crops and raw materials and that the service industry could help transform the country.



“We know that our industry can employ the numbers, generate the revenue and bring in the visitors, not just international, but locally, and can also help in national cohesion, as tourist arrival touches every sector, including airlines, hotels, drivers, fashion, chop bar and that is what we want to create.”

Mr. Agyeman said as part of the celebration, a team of industry players had moved to the host region, Upper West Region, from Accra, through Kumasi, Techiman, Damongo, and Jirapa to Wa for the big celebration.



The trip is for them to experience Ghana by visiting various tourist sites along the stretch and promoting domestic tourism.



The United Nations World Tourism Organization’s (UNWTO) World Tourism Day is observed every year on September 27 with the aim of fostering awareness among the international community about the importance of tourism and its social, economic, political, and cultural values.



This year’s celebration themed: “Rethinking Tourism, ” focuses on how to accelerate tourism recovery through a collaborative engagement of all stakeholders around a shared vision to build a more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient sector.



The official global celebration is being held in Bali, Indonesia, to highlight the shift towards tourism as a crucial pillar of development.