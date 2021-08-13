Let’s wait till judgement day for Agyeman-Manu to be punished - NPP Man

Nana K. Yeboah, communication team member of the New Patriotic Party

A communication team member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana K. Yeboah, aka Nana Kay, has suggested that we have to wait till judgement day for God to punish the Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu if he indeed erred in signing the Sputnik-V vaccine deal.

He said the Minister of Health acted in good faith and wanted to solve a health crisis, hence he should not be subjected to the attacks he is suffering at the moment.



Commenting on the matter on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said it is only God who can punish men for their evils, thus we have to wait till judgement day to see if the Minister would be punished for any wrongdoing.



In his view, the Minister acted in good faith, although he breached the laws.



He stated that the Minister even went further to demand a refund, and that has been done, and as a people, we must commend him for that.

He posited that he would not clap for the Health Minister but asked Ghanaians to be critical in analyzing the issue and compare the breach to that of former EC boss Madam Charlotte Osei.



He also suggested that a fair analysis would reveal that the Health Minister was faced with a health crisis and had no option than to save lives.



To him, the issue at hand cannot be compared to other transactions in the country, adding, the Minister was under pressure to save lives, so we should forgive him.



When asked if the Minister should resign or be sacked he said "that would be his personal decision. But I am a Christian and I believe there is judgement for everyone. I think we should wait for judgement so he would account for any wrongdoing", he added.