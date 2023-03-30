Let’s win 2024 election to honour Rawlings – Duffuor

Flagbearer hopeful of the NDC, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

Flagbearer hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is urging party delegates across the country to work assiduously to bring the NDC back to power to honour the memory of the party’s founder late Jerry John Rawlings.

Speaking to delegates in the Central Tongu Constituency of the Volta region, the former Bank of Ghana Governor said the late head of state laid down his life and served the country in honest and had always wanted the NDC to lead the development and transformation of the country.



He told delegates that Mr. Rawlings while alive impressed it upon him to contest the 2020 presidential primaries a request he declined.



Dr. Duffuor believes the time has come for him to lead the party he has served with dedication for decades of its existence and has urged the delegates not to forget him on May, 13.



“It is true the late President was my friend, he liked me so much. I was in London when he (Rawlings) brought me home to join him build Ghana and since then the friendship had been so deep that every Monday morning we were eating together and quarrelling as to which direction the country’s development should go,” Dr. Duffuor said.



“He kept warning me when I declined to lead the party but everything he told me is happening today. Today, our economy is in a mess, he warned me. So I always remember what my friend told me several times and now we have to rescue the country,” he added.

Dr. Duffuor said when he is given the mandate to lead the NDC and ultimately win the 2024 presidential elections, he will fix the economy and provide jobs for the teeming Ghanaian youth.



He appealed to the delegates to unite and work harder to return the party to power to honour the late Jerry John Rawlings.



Dr. Duffuor’s tour of the Volta region began from the Central Tongu constituency.



He is expected in the South and North Tongu Constituencies and the Akatsi South constituency to round up day one of his tour.