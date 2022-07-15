Let’s work collectively to curb exams malpractices – CR/WAEC

Central Regional Branch Controller of WAEC, Mrs. Lilian Frimpong

The Central Regional Branch Controller of the West African Examination Council (WAEC), Mrs. Lilian Frimpong is urging the public to work collectively with her outfit to curb issues of examination malpractices and other related issues which is a bane to the council.

She notes that although these issues are affecting the work of the council, her outfit is poised to fulfill its mandate of holding examinations that are credible and at par with international standards.



Mrs. Frimpong, who made the remark exclusively on ATLFM’s ATLANTIC WAVE, on Wednesday, 13th July 2022 assured that measures have been put in place to address these problems.



“When we go to press for exam paper printing, a thorough security scan is done on every individual before entering the printing room and also after exiting the room,” she said.



According to her, the Council has also put cameras at vantage points and this has made it difficult for someone to bring out materials from WAEC.



Mrs. Frimpong said, “we have done our best and we keep improving on it every year”.

She however said the fight against examination malpractices among others cannot be done single-handedly.



“So we are reaching out to everybody for everybody to understand that if the integrity of the exam is attacked, it does not affect WAEC alone and that parents too should come in and support,” she stated.



Mrs. Frimpong further explained that the entire process for setting examination questions is highly credible and free from any favouritism to any person or institution and as such, the public should discredit the notion of unfair marking of scripts.



Assistant Registrar at the central regional branch of WEAC, Mr. Francis Agya Badu, admonished students to prepare adequately for their examinations and also implored parents to ensure that their wards study hard for their examinations.