Let’s work in unity to address Ghana’s challenges – NAPO charges Traditional Authorities

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh is the Minister for Energy

Minister for Energy Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has indicated that what Ghana needs at this material moment is unity.

The Minister known popularly as NAPO believes that with unity as a people, the country will be able to address challenges and create opportunities.



The Manhyia South Legislator made this known when he joined the people of Akwamuman for the ‘Kitawonsa Akwasidae Kese’ festival.



Read His Full Statement Here



I was delighted to have joined the Chiefs and People of Akwamuman for the ‘Kitawonsa Akwasidae Kese’ festival.

In my remarks as Guest of Honour for the occasion, I highlighted the importance of unity as the theme for the occasion, “Let us unite and build Akwamuman” sought to underscore.



I reminded the gathering that without unity, there will be no peace and without peace, there will be no progress and thus the need for Akwamuman to renew their sense of unity and collective sense of purpose.



I recounted the proud history of Akwamuman with men like Nana Ansa Saskraku and Asomaning among several others, contributing immensely to establishing Akwamuman as a force to reckon with centuries ago and therefore that collective pride must be the catalyst of their determination to come together as a people.



Indeed, this is what will translate into a Ghanaian nation that will be able to address the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.



I congratulate once again, warmly, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III and the entire Akwamuman for a successful festival.