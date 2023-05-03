Let’s work to maintain peace and stability in Ghana - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has called on Ghanaians to continue working towards peace and stability in the country.

In his view, Ghana will continue to be a beacon of democracy only through this.



He made these comments in an address at the 2023 May Day celebration at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.



Touching on security, President Akufo-Addo said there would be those who would seek to exploit the situation in times of difficulty to jeopardise Ghana’s reputation in Africa and the world.

He stressed that this reputation should not be compromised, adding that citizens should resist the claims of these adventurers.



“Their ambitions show little or no respect for the capacity of the Ghanaian people to change their government peacefully through the ballot box, something they have done on three (3) separate occasions in the thirty (30) year life of the 4th Republic,” he stated on Monday, May 1.



He further added, “the great majority of us, who are committed to democratic values and democratic institutions, must continue to resist the claims of these adventurers, and employ all legitimate means in a democracy to maintain our free, open system of governance, which is respectful of human rights, the rule of law and the principles of democratic accountability.”