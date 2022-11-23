1
Let’s work together to arrive at a feasible budget program – Oppong Nkrumah to both majority and minority

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: Peace FM

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is urging the Majority and Minority sides of Parliament to work in close collaboration to get a feasible budget program that will propel the Ghanaian economy onto the path of recovery.

In a post on social networking site, Twitter, the Minister hinted that the government’s economic blueprint for next year which will be presented to Parliament on Thursday, November 24, 2022, will focus on prudent economic policies that will help reboot the economy, hence, needs the collaboration of both sides of the house.

“The 2023 budget is supposed to be the foundation of our recovery. Majority and Minority will have to work together in the national interest to arrive at a feasible budget program,” he tweeted.

Hinting at some key pillars of the budget, the Minister said it will focus on restoring macroeconomic stability, arresting the escalating cost of living, achieving moderate growth and completing ongoing government projects across the country.

This, he said the budget statement is a prerequisite for securing an IMF deal and therefore must be carefully crafted in order to get the buy-in of all segments of society.

