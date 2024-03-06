Let’s work together to defeat non-performing Akufo-Addo govt – Omane Boamah

Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress, Dr. Omane Boamah

As the 2024 general election nears, the Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Omane Boamah, has entreated Ghanaians to be united in the fight to unseat the governing New Patriotic Party.

According to him, government was not performing to the expectation of Ghanaians and also accused government of being saddled with corruption.



He called on Ghanaians to vote for the NDC to reset the country onto a path of progress.



In a Facebook post to commemorate the 67th Independence Day celebrations, Mr Omane Boamah said, “Let’s work together to defeat the non-performing and corrupt Akufo-Addo Bawumia government to reset our dear country on the path of progress."



Ghana’s 67th Independence Day Anniversary was held at Koforidua in the Eastern Region on the theme: "Our Democracy, Our Pride."

The parade, which was graced by high-profile personalities, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, featured 21 contingents of security agencies, representatives from 11 schools, and various traditional groups.



Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara, was the Special Guest of Honour for the occasion.



