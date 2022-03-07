Let’s work together to give the nation hope - GPCC

Upper East Regional Chapter of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC)

Source: GNA

The Upper East Regional Chapter of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has called on the Church to desist from partisan politics and use its skills, gifts and talents to the benefit of the nation.

“Let us work together and give the nation hope by the kind of youth that the Church raises. Though this is not expected to be an easy task, our God is able to help us,” Reverend Dominic Ziba, the Regional GPCC Chairman-Elect, said.



He noted that the core mandate of the GPCC, as a body, was to keep and enhance the unity of the Church of Christ as well as demonstrate the love of God to all, through social services.



“I urge the Church to desist from partisan politics, but hold high the moral standards of Christ our Lord and Saviour, and make available our skills, gifts and talents to the benefits of others and our nation,” he said.



The Chairman-Elect, who is also the Head Pastor of the Holy Ghost Temple Assemblies of God Church in Bolgatanga, was speaking at the induction and commendation service of newly elected Regional Executives of the GPCC.



The Executives include Apostle Emmanuel Kwesi Acquah, Vice Chairman, Reverend David Akolgo, Secretary, Reverend Samuel Ali, Treasurer, and Pastor Samuel Anarfi, as Organizer, while Pastor Dennis Atta Boateng, Reverend Lordson Dagba and Reverend Archibold Ako Nnubeng are members.



Reverend Ziba said the Church had the responsibility to help the nation build a strong and sound economy, adding “This requires that we teach and train the youth to be responsible and people of integrity since they are the future of the Church and nation.”

He said it was unfortunate that there were times that many “fake prophets” and clergy paraded everywhere with their activities and made the true Church of God a target of ridicule among some members of the public.



The Chairman-Elect said “If only the true Church of Christ will persist in teaching the true gospel and doing the right thing, it will be only a matter of time and these will be exposed. The people know the truth, and so keep teaching the truth and nothing else.”



Reverend Ziba further called on the citizenry and those in privileged positions to be mindful of the poor and vulnerable in society and their collective interest as one people in one nation, and prayed that all citizens would put up the right attitude to keep the nation safe, peaceful and prosperous for all.



In a sermon, Reverend Samuel Lawaba, the Head Pastor of the Duusi Assemblies of God Church in the Talensi District, prayed for God’s sufficient grace, guidance and protection for the newly elected executives to lead the affairs of the GPCC in the Region.



He urged the congregation, drawn from various Pentecostal and Charismatic churches in the Region, to support the leadership of the GPCC with prayers and desist from all forms of acts such as gossiping and back-stabbing, among other negative acts, that would militate against the work of the Council.