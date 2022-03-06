Let’s work together to move Ghana forward – Ada DCE

Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, the Ada East District Chief Executive

Source: GNA

Ghanaians have been urged to put aside inter and intra political party acrimonies and bitterness and support the Government to bring the desired development to the country.

“It is time for all Ghanaians to put aside inter and intra political party acrimonies and bitterness, at 65 years we must all join the sailing boat to bring the changes that Ghana, as well as Ada, needs” Ms Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, the Ada East District Chief Executive, said on Sunday.



She said this during the Ada East District’s commemoration of Ghana’s 65th Independence Anniversary parade, in which more than 300 students and pupils from nine schools, as well as a cadet group from two schools in the district participated.



Speaking on the theme: “Working Together, Bouncing Back Better,” Ms Pobee called on the younger generation to work together as people from one big family, called Ghana, to achieve the desired results.



“It is time to work together to ensure that the nation bounces back, let us toil collectively to move Ghana forward.”



“We may have different personal or individual interests but our greatest goal is towards nation-building. We must, therefore, join forces with the Government to sail through.”

She said the Ada East District Assembly would continue to invest in educational infrastructure to build the potentials of the youth to contribute to the development of the district.



Ms Pobee noted that education and skills training constituted the most essential approach to manpower development and urged female students to strive towards attaining higher heights in their educational pursuits to gain better positions in society.



“It is regrettable to note that social vices such as drug abuse, alcoholism, occultism, teenage pregnancy, and truancy are being indulged in by some of the youth and these negative acts are not only threats to their future and development but a sure way to failure in life,” Ms Pobee said.



She called on parents and guardians to support their children and wards to enable them to concentrate on their studies and become assets to the nation.