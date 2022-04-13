'Let the by-elections begin' – Ablakwa reacts to SC ruling on Assin North

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okludzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, reacting to the decision of the Supreme Court to uphold the ruling of the Cape Coast High Court that bared James Gyakye Quayson from holding himself as MP for Assin North, has hinted that there will be more than one by-election.



The MP said that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) should take a clue from the president and members of his government to do all they can to have the seat of some three New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs, who have been referred to the Privileges Committee of Parliament, declared vacant.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, referred three New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs – Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo; Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong; and Ayawaso Central MP, Henry Quartey – to the Privileges Committee of Parliament after he was petitioned by former MP, Ras Mubarak, to remove the MPs for absenting themselves for more than 15 consecutive sittings.

“If there is one thing you have to credit President Akufo Addo and his coterie- it's their killer instinct. They are determined to have a by-election in Assin North and absolutely nothing must get in their way.



“I hope this informs my own party's conduct from hence, particularly in how we deal with the 3 NPP absentee MPs, especially when comparatively we have a much stronger and irrefutable constitutional basis to succeed… Let the by-elections begin,” a tweet by the MP read.



Ablakwa further stated that the government left no stone unturned to remove the Assin North MP but has ignored calls to take the necessary steps to ensure that the people of the Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lipke and Lolobi (SALL) Traditional Areas have representation in Parliament.



“When a very unpopular government cannot be bothered about the people of SALL but is doing everything under the sun to confirm its unpopularity in one by-election, you help give them 4 by-elections instead of conceding to 1,” he added.



The Supreme Court has ruled that the Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, is not the Member of Parliament for Assin North.