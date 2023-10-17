Let those who claim to be men delete your names from the register, and let’s see – Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, NPP flagbearer hopeful

Kennedy Agyapong, an aspirant presidential candidate in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary on November 4, 2023, has advised his followers, who are delegates, not to be intimidated by the persecution they are currently facing.

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Assin Central assured his supporters that nobody can intimidate, harass, or threaten them.



The outspoken politician said his supporters were being harassed because they declared their support for him.



He was responding to assertions that there is an attempt to expunge the names of delegates who support him in the contest, especially in the Western Region.



He made the remarks when he stormed the Western Region with his ‘Showdown Walk’.



He assured the delegates that no one could expunge their names from the register or album to be used for the presidential primary.

Addressing the delegates and other participants, he said he has the album for the primary and has already scrutinised it; any attempt to remove the names of delegates who support his bid will lead to a showdown.



“Be bold, courageous, and know that Kennedy Agyapong is rooting for you.” Do not be scared because they are intimidating. Nobody has the power to terrify you. It is untrue for them to suggest that they will know who you voted for. They’ve also threatened to delete your names from the album for supporting me, but I’d like to remind them that we have the album, and we’ll see who’s the man to remove the names of people who’ve stated their support for me.



We’ll see who in the Western Region claims to be a man in order to remove the delegates’ names,” he said.



“I’ll give them a showdown.” I was one of many who helped the party win the general election in 2016. The remainder fled into hiding, but now that they have some power behind them, they can pretend they have courage and are men. If they have the guts, they should go toe-to-toe with the NDC and discover where the power rests. “I am the only candidate who can match the NDC.”