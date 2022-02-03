Let us not glorify coups, we don’t need our soldiers in Jubilee House - Owusu Amankwah

Former MP for Manhyia North constituency, Collins Owusu Amankwah

A former Member of Parliament for Manhyia North constituency Collins Owusu Amankwah, has opined that a coup should not be an option in removing a government from office.

According to him, we do not have to entertain coups because it will take us several years backward.



He said a constitutionally elected president must serve his or her term and must not be removed through force.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said choosing leaders should be about the ballot and not the bullet.



Mr. Collins Owusu Amankwah said citizens must respect the constitutional rule and not disrupt it.



He was responding to the recent coups in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Guinea Bissau and the possibility of it happening in Ghana.



He expressed confidence in Ghana’s security system to prevent any possible instability in the country.

However, "if we do not put in serious measures we could be taken like rapture or by surprise," he said.



The former lawmaker noted that it is important for elected leaders to be allowed to work and if the people are not comfortable, they have to use the ballot to vote them out.



To him, we do not have to glorify a coup in Ghana or comments from people that it is a possibility.



He said our soldiers must continue to stay in our barracks since we do not need them at the Jubilee House.



“We should not glorify a coup in Ghana. We do not have to glorify certain comments in Ghana. We have to be focused and allow our soldiers to stay in the barracks. We do not need them at the Jubilee House,” he declared.