Let us not play politics with the Akosombo dam spillage – Koku Anyidoho

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, former aide to Atta-Mills

Source: GNA

Mr Samuel Koku Sitsofe Anyidoho, Founder and CEO of Atta-Mills Institute, has appealed to Ghanaians not to politicise the flood situation in the North, South, and Central Tongu constituencies of the Volta Region.

He said people were in deep distress because of what had happened to them via the flood waters, and it was not the time for partisan politics.



A statement issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency said, “the waters have no political colours and so there is absolutely no need for any political party to attempt to score cheap political points with what is happening.”



It said there was a government that had been voted for to manage the affairs of the State and at such a time like this, the government must act without thinking it is doing the affected people any favours at all.



“Any attempt to make the affected people think the Government is doing them a favour is most unfortunate,” he added.



He therefore appealed to Ghanaians not to allow petty partisan politics to continue to confuse our sense of judgment and patriotism.

“Ghana is the only country we have, and politicians must try not to sink every issue into the murky waters of partisan politics,” he added.



Mr Anyidoho said the attempts by politicians to politicise what was happening was “extremely unacceptable and must be condemned in all entireties.”



“At separate times, various parts of the country suffer from such happenings, and it is critical that we have a non-partisan national approach to dealing with such problems. We are seriously sinking Ghana in too much dirty partisan politics, and we must wake up to the fact that we are destroying the country with our dirty politics,” he said.



He called on Ghanaians to unite as one people, desist from partisan politics and be focused, adding that, that was the way to building a better Ghana.



“As a son of the Volta Region, I am deeply concerned about what is happening to my people – same way as a Ghanaian, I will be concerned when it happens in any of the other regions. Let us focus on building a Better Ghana that we shall all be proud of. United we stand, divided we fall,” he said.