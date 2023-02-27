Let us prepare ourselves to go into politics – NPP pastor charges Christians

A pastor who said he was an avid supporter of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has charged the Christian community to enter into politics.

The yet-to-be-identified pastor said that politics should not be alien to Christians as long as they go into it to be able to cause change and help society.



“Let us the Christians prepare ourselves to go into politics. Don’t go into it because you want to amass wealth; go into it because you want to bring change and take care of people. You have a big house, how many rooms do you sleep in?



“Sometimes, the room you sleep in, you leave there and go and sleep in the hall. We don’t need so much but it is called acquisitive greed. May God deliver us; may we be each other’s keeper,” he said in a video that GhanaWeb has chanced on.



He also recalled how the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, had inspired financial hopes in him and others.



He also said that although there are some fine Christians in high political places, there is the need to pray for them to begin to exhibit true tendencies of their faith.

“The person who sponsored some of the books that Dr Yaw Perbi printed on financial intelligence, was our Minister of Finance. He was the one who was teaching us, lecturing us, helping us; he really helped us to understand what investment was.



“Mrs. Comfort Ocran, who is on the board of Bank of Ghana, she was one of them. And all these people are strategically positioned.



Whatever is fighting their Christianity, that is not allowing what we truly know about them, because I’m telling you, these are very genuine people, they are very caring people. They are genuine people; I am telling you, I know them.



“I can’t marry the thing. It means that there is something there that must be broken, we are all supposed to be involved,” he said.



