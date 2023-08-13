Let us preserve our heritage and culture as Africans — Torgbui Fiti

Torgbui Adzonugaga Amenya (left)

Source: GNA

Torgbui Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti V, Paramount Chief and President of Aflao Traditional Council, has called on all, especially the youth to preserve the African heritage and culture.

He said Ghana and by extension, the African continent, was steeped in rich culture, which usually comes to the fore not only during celebration of traditional festivals but in various ways, including food, language, dressing and other things that identify a person.



“There’s the need for us to showcase and preserve our African heritage and culture. I entreat the youth not to shy away from their identity but embrace it, promote it and ensure that they preserve it for the next generation and all Africans around the globe,” Torgbui Fiti said.



He made the call when Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South led a delegation, comprising constituency executives and some past executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to congratulate and present gifts to him on his election as President of Forum of Kings and Traditional Leaders of Africa.



Torgbui Fiti was inducted President of the Forum, an umbrella body of traditional leaders, which includes kings, queens, and princes from many African countries in a ceremony held in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo last month.

He thanked the delegation for the kind gesture and expressed his eagerness to work together with all well-meaning citizens for “the progress and prosperity of Aflao, Ketu South, Ghana, and Africa as a whole.”



Madam Gomashie, the MP and also former Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, lauded Torgbui Fiti for his exemplary leadership and dedication to the socio-economic development of the traditional area and prayed for God’s favour upon his reign.



Bright Kwaku Kumordzie, Constituency Chairman, NDC, congratulated Torgbui Fiti, for attaining such a height which he said brought “pride to Ketu South and Ghana as a whole.”