Let us prioritise planting and protection of trees as civic responsibility - DCE

George Gerard Naluri

Source: GNA

Mr George Gerard Naluri, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Lambussie in the Upper West Region, has called on residents to prioritise planting, nurturing and protection of trees to ensure the success of the government’s Greening Ghana project.

He said it was the civic responsibility of every citizen to nurture and protect the trees planted to help preserve the vegetative cover of the environment and promote climate change mitigation.



Mr Naluri gave the advice during a brief commemorative planting ceremony to mark the national tree planting exercise dubbed: “Green Ghana Project”.



The Green Ghana Project is an initiative championed by the government to mobilise Ghanaians for an aggressive nationwide tree planting exercise.



Mr Naluri said the district assembly had taken the project as a priority and that different species of trees were to be distributed and planted across the communities in the district to help ensure the restoration of vegetation cover in the area.



He said the assembly in collaboration with the traditional authorities had put in place by-laws to assist in the effective implementation of the tree planting project and the survival of the trees.

Kuoro Issaka Zengeh Kazie Tenjie ll, the Paramount Chief of the Lambussie traditional area, lauded the project and indicated that it would help reduce the effects of climate change in the area, especially the current unstable changes in the rainfall pattern.



He gave the assurance of the collective commitment of the chiefs and people of the area to ensuring that the government's Green Ghana project was successful in the district.



Mr Dontege Belinku Aloysius, the Lambussie District NADMO Officer, said about 415 different species of trees were to be planted within communities in the district, targeting households and public places.



"Households and management of places like Schools, and CHIPS compounds among others will be encouraged to take ownership and proper nurturing of the trees to ensure the trees survived as well as help in preserving the environment,” he said.