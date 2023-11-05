Let us unite for victory 2024 – Bawumia urges party supporters

Dr Bawumia

The newly elected presidential candidate of the Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged party supporters of his contenders to unite and work together to break the eight-year jinx in the 2024 general elections.

He made the remarks while delivering his victory speech after he was declared as winner of the presidential primary.



“Let us join together to achieve the ambition of breaking the 8,” Bawumia said, adding, “That ambition requires the participation of all the aspirants including Kennedy Agyapong who wanted to give me a showdown today.”



He further pledged to marshall all party members to ensure that the opposition NDC continues to stay in opposition.

Dr. Bawumia stated that his victory has demonstrated that the NPP is an inclusive party.



Certified results announced by a deputy Commissioner of the Electoral Commission, Dr Serebour Quaicoe, revealed that Dr Bawumia polled 118210 votes representing 61.47% while his closest contender Mr Agyapong polled 71,996 votes representing 37.41%.



Dr. Afriyie Akoto who placed third polled 1,459 votes representing 0.76% while Addai-Nimoh garnered a meagre 731 representing 0.41%.