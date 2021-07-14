Let us work as a team - Abdallah Banda urges members

Ben Abdallah Banda and others in a group photography

Source: Kudjoe Mensah, Contributor

Ben Abdallah Banda, the newly appointed special Coordinator for the Zongo and Inner-City Development Secretariat (ZICDS), has urged the staff of the secretariat to redouble their efforts to ensure that the President’s vision and mandate of the erstwhile Zongo Ministry, now a secretariat is achieved. To this end, strong teamwork is highly needed he adds.

In a maiden address, he advised the staff to bring out their best in their respective duties and exhibit strong teamwork towards work just as they (staff) did during the tenure of his predecessors.



A lawyer by profession, he stated that 'I have come here to work with you and as a politician, my days are numbered” so we need to achieve the president’s goals for Zongos and Inner-City communities in earnest.



Giving a brief background of himself, the one-time Chairman of the Parliamentary Muslim Caucus, and that of the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament, Hon. Banda said he comes to the table with a focus on achieving the mandate of the Zongo Development Secretariat under the office of the President.

Hon. Banda further stated that he is to continue with the work left by his predecessors and so expects high productivity and a renewed attitude to duty from the staff.



He urged the staff to work diligently and in a corporating manner to ensure a collective realization of “our mandate”.