Let us work hard to defeat John Mahama again – Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Energy Minister

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako , contributor

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has charged members of the New Patriotic Party to work hard by canvassing for the party across the country to defeat the NDC’s John Mahama for the 3rd time.

This according to the Minister is because, John Mahama has nothing to offer Ghanaians based on his track-record.



He said none of the NPP Flagbearer aspirants have been President before unlike former President Mahama who has been President and has an abysmal track-record.



Dr. Prempeh was speaking at a meeting with delegates of his Manhyia South constituency on Friday, 27th October, 2023 ahead of Saturday’s NPP Flagbearer elections across the country.



He said, the global economic situation has made governments unpopular and therefore the NPP is suffering from the same fate.

He charged members of the NPP to tell Ghanaians of the record of the NPP in the wake of these difficult circumstances as against same of the NDC where there no exogenous shocks.



“We have to let the Ghanaian people know that, we haven’t made their lives all-rosy, we admit there are difficulties, but we are fixing the challenges.



Another opportunity to continue the work we doing is better than giving a man whose ambition is just to complete his second term to equal the record of his predecessors” he saidThe Manhyia South MP urged delegates of Manhyia South to see the exercise of November 4, 2023 as an internal exercise to and therefore should be devoid of animosity, bickering and antagonism.



“After the Presidential Primaries, we must come together, work together, hold together and defeat the NDC again” he said.