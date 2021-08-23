'Let your voice be heard in national discourse' – Bawumia to Rev. Owusu Sarpong

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called on the Clergy in the country to make a conscious effort to use the pulpit to preach the message of peace and unity to their congregation and by extension, the nation.

“I wish to urge the leadership of all religious bodies to use the pulpit to propagate the message of peace and unity, to stress the need to maintain the oneness and peace the nation continues to enjoy despite our challenges”, the Vice President said when he addressed the Adabraka Official Town congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana today the 22nd of August 2021.



“Christians own it as a duty to uplift the sense of responsibility in the country as well as help fight pockets of corruption and impunity. Sincere Christians can do this by strengthening democracy and speaking out”.



“May we continue to live in peace and harmony as one people with one common destiny. We have no other nation but Ghana, so let us protect it” Dr Bawumia added in his address as the special guest of honour at the service held to celebrate the 30th anniversary in the ministry of Rev. Kwadwo Owusu Sarpong, the Adabraka Official Town District Minister.



Eulogy of Celebrant



In his eulogy of Rev. Kwadwo Owusu Sarpong, the Vice President congratulated him noting that his rich profile speaks to the fact that he will continue to be a blessing to his family, the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, to the nation Ghana and to the world.

“Ghana needs your rich knowledge and experience in the area of development and social services at the local, regional and national levels. Your professional competence will serve our people well. Like the Apostles of old, the Church and society need wise men like you because, for thirty years, you have kept your ears to God’s wisdom post.



“I implore you to let your voice be heard in the national discourse. The nation needs independent voices like yours. Be assured that you are on the side of God and that he will keep you and watch over you” Dr Bawumia said.



National Cathedral



On the ongoing construction of the National Cathedral, the Vice President made a passionate appeal to the congregation to contribute to ensuring that the project is completed to the glory of God. He noted that the national cathedral is a national monument and not the property of any individual in the country.



“It is very important that we build that cathedral. It is a voluntary exercise. Anyone who wants to contribute can contribute. I have contributed and I will continue to contribute some more, so I encourage everybody to think about it and let us build it. It is not for anybody, it is for Ghana and for the glory of God,” Vice President Bawumia stated.

Request for Gerontology Department



The celebrant and District Minister for the Adabraka Official Town congregation, Rev. Kwadwo Owusu Sarpong, in his thank-you remarks at the service, appealed to Government to consider establishing Gerontology departments in all Public Hospitals to provide special care for the aged in the country.



He noted that Gerontology which is the study of the physical aspects of aging, as well as the mental, social and societal implications of aging is a medical field that has had very little attention in Ghana and same needs urgent attention.



He also indicated that his personal difficult and challenging experience in obtaining secondary education in Ghana has made him an unrepentant supporter of the Free SHS policy of the Akufo-Addo, Bawumia administration. Long may the policy continue, Rev Owusu Sarpong noted.