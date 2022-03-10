‘Lets break the negative biases’- Bole Queenmother to women

Queenmother Hajia Fuseina Sulemana with the microphone delivers her remarks

A Queenmother from the Bole Traditional area of the Savannah Region Ndapewurche Hajia Fuseina Sulemana has called on Women in the Savannah Region to break some negative biases against them and also support each other to achieve successes.

Ndapewurche said most biases are in so many ways, limiting beliefs in women and so encouraged women to trade their limiting believes with empowering ones.



Ndapewurche Hajia Fuseina Sulemana who is the Bole District Director of Health Services also called on women in the Savannah Region to live an empowering life for the development of the society they find themselves.



Hajia Fuseina made on 8th March 2022 when she addressed over 300 women in the Savannah Regional capital of Damongo as part of activities marking the 2022 International Women’s Day celebration under the theme; “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow” hashtag #BreakTheBias under the auspices of the Ghana Enterprise Agency in collaboration with Master Card Foundation.



She appealed to women to know their purpose in life and live from that place of power and indicated further that when you have a vision and mission of who you want to be and what you want the world to remember you by, you stay focused and on track.



She added;



”You are able to say no to societal narratives and forge your own path while enabling others to do same”.

She further urged women to work to become truely inclusive leaders for themselves to achieve more for the next generation since the future is here.



She said women are more than men and so when they come together they can do better than men are doing.



The Savannah Regional Director for the National Board For Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) Mr Alidu Ewura in an address said 8th March every year is set aside to celebrate women worldwide which the Ghana Enterprise Agency in collaboration with Master Card Foundation has seen the role women plays in the Society and the economic welfare of the country.



He said his outfit deals with women empowerment and finds it very necessary to celebrate women and further encourage them to take leadership roles in the society.



International Women’s Day celebrated annually on March 8 is a day that commemorates the social, political and economic achievements of women.



Women in different parts of the world use this day to come together to celebrate one another and rally for equal treatment and representation.