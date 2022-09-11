Letter proves Kennedy Agyapong was officially invited to Yam Festival by Asogli State Council

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and Togbe Afede XIV

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, topped trends on Friday after it was reported that the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, rejected gift items the MP had presented to him.

Amidst the backlash and rumours surrounding what might have caused the Volta chief to publicly reprimand the lawmaker, a letter which has surfaced on the internet proves that Kennedy Agyapong graced this year's Yam Festival based on an invite from the Asogli State.



Under an official letterhead from the Asogli State Council, parts of the letter read: "The Agbogbomefia Togbe Afede XIV, Asogli State Council and the Festival Planning Committee have the pleasure to invite you to witness the Sitting-In State of Agbogbomefia Togbe Afede XIV on Friday 9th September and the climax of the festival which is the Grand Durbar on Saturday 10th September 2027 at 10:00 am at Jubilee Park, Ho."



The letter signed by the State Council and addressed to "Honourable Kennedy Ohene Agyapong" concluded: "We hope that you will make time out of your tight schedule to celebrate with us."



Read the letter below:









