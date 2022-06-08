Letters of credit only a guarantee, not payment - Prosecution witness

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson is a former Deputy Minister of Finance

The second prosecution witness in the case of causing financial loss brought against a former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, and two others, has explained before the Financial and Economic Court that letters of credit are not in themselves payment but rather offer a guarantee of payment if certain conditions are met.

Edward Markwei, who is the Head of the Trade Finance Unit of the Banking Department of the Bank of Ghana, reading from his evidence-in-chief under cross-examination, said letters of credit were “written instruments issued by a bank at the request of its customer, the importer (applicant), whereby the bank guarantees payment in favour of the exporter (beneficiary) for goods and services, provided that the exporter presents all documents called for, exactly as stipulated in the letter of credit and meet all other terms and conditions set out in the LC.”



Asked by Dr Abdul Aziz Basit Baamba, the counsel for Dr. Forson, to shed further light on the explanation, Mr. Markwei stated that letters of credit were not in themselves payment but rather provided a guarantee for payment to a beneficiary provided certain conditions spelt out in it were met.



When asked by Dr. Baamba to clarify if payment would be made under letters of credit only if the stated conditions were met, Mr. Markwei said that would be the case.



Asked again to explain if payment would not be made if the conditions were not met, Mr. Markwei answered in the affirmative.



Mr. Markwei earlier caused a stir when, in answering a question by Dr Baamba as to whether he was aware that there was a “huge difference” between the meanings of “request” and “instruct”, he said they had the same meaning after he had been asked to read the second paragraph of the letter where the words “urgently requesting” were found.

This followed a claim in Mr. Markwei’s evidence-in-chief that Dr. Forson had written on August 7, 2014, “urgently instructing” the Bank of Ghana to establish letters of credit in favour of Big Sea General Trading of Dubai.



Mr. Markwei subsequently admitted that the exact words used in the letter were “urgently requested” and not “urgently instructed,” as claimed in his evidence-in-chief.



The former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and a former Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Sylvester Anemana, as well as businessman Richard Jakpa, have been charged with causing financial loss to the state over the importation of 30 ambulances that formed part of a consignment of 200 under a contract signed between the Ministry of Health and Dubai-based firm, Big Sea Limited in 2012.



Dr. Forson has dismissed the charges as politically motivated.