Level 200 KNUST student murdered for demanding monies owed him by a friend

A level 200 student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has been murdered at Sewua in the Ashanti Region.

Nana Gyamfi is said to have been murdered by his friend Emmanuel Boateng after he demanded monies owed him.



Emmanuel who is a very good friend of Nana Gyamfi told police that he owed the deceased some money and the deceased demanded he pays to enable him to prepare for school.



The Suspect claimed he could not raise the money and therefore the only way out was to kill his friend.



He is said to have lured the deceased to the crime scene under the pretext that the mother had bought a plot of land and he had t take some pictures of the work ongoing at the site.



The deceased accompanied him to the place to take the said pictures.



When they got to what is now the crime scene, the suspect excused the deceased that he was attending nature’s call and asked the deceased to sit and wait for him. Whilst the deceased sat and was unsuspectingly making a call, the suspect picked a stick which he had hidden in the bush and strike the deceased neck with the same.