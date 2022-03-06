Level of intolerance under 'Human Rights Advocate' Akufo-Addo worrying – Bawa Mogtari

Joyce Bawa Mogtari

An aide to former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari has expressed worry over the level of intolerance by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government.

According to her, since Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo became President, the government has developed a very high level of intolerance which the country is not used to.



She recalled that under the John Evans Atta Mills and John Dramani Mahama’s administration, the people of Ghana could express their opinions without looking over their shoulders and also not being attacked.



However, the same cannot be said about the current government.



She has noted that in Ghana currently, each time a citizen criticizes the government or makes bold and courageous statements, the government and its actors deride and chide them without necessarily sharing their own views.

Joyce Bawa Mogtari made this known in a post she shared on her social media.



She said “I have observed that since Nana Addo assumed office, the government has developed a very high level of intolerance, we are not used to! At the least, JEA Mills and John Mahama demonstrated very tolerant governance styles Ghanaians will forever cherish.



Today, each time a citizen criticizes the government or makes bold and courageous statements, the government and its actors deride and chide them without necessarily sharing their own views. Why are we no longer able to express viewpoints and perspectives irrespective of whose ox is gored? Did the president, in his plagiarized speech, not ask us to be citizens, not spectators?”