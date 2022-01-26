Leyland Paint producers surcharged GH¢206k for illegal water connection

Culprits of illegal water connection to be called out, surcharged

Producers of Leyland Paint have been fished out by the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) for illegally connecting water for more than 36 months. The paint-producing company has been surcharged in excess of GH¢206,000.



A report by graphiconline.com noted that the company was surcharged after GWCL's Accra West Region office inspected the company's premises in North Industrial Area.



The Public Relations Officer of GWCL for Accra West, Solace Akomeah, is reported to have mentioned in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM that they found out the paint manufacturing company had illegally connected water to their tanks and cooling system.



The company, however, refuted, saying they receive water from water tankers.

Solace Akomeah stated that the meter in the company had recorded zero consumption. Despite claims by the company to be using water tanker services, GWCL's checks proved otherwise.



The GWCL PRO reacting to how such a major leakage was left unnoticed for 36 months, said some cases of illegal connection go unnoticed since the GWCL serves numerous customers.



She was, however, quick to add that random inspections help in apprehending culprits, as has been done in this case.



Businesses and households involved in illegal connections have been warned to desist from it or risk being called out and surcharged.



She further stated that their offices are open to businesses and households engaged in illegal water connections to rectify their mistakes and regularize their water supply