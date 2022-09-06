Liberian woman jailed 10 years for attempting to traffic cocaine through KIA

File photo

A Liberian woman by the name Wolo Maikplay Margaret, has been sentenced to a prison term of 10 years by an Accra High Court for smuggling cocaine through the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to Bangkok, Thailand.

According to citinewsroom.com, the presiding judge, Ladyship Justice Mary Ekua Yanzuh, also fined Maikplay GH¢120,000.



The judge added that if Maikplay fails to pay the fine she will have to serve an additional 3 years in prison.



The report indicated that the accused person pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted exportation and possession of a narcotic drug without a Minister of Health license which she was found guilty of by the judge.



Officers of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) arrested Maikplay, on May 14, 2022, as she was transiting through KIA from Monrovia to Bangkok-Thailand on board Qatar Airways.



The officers found on her 30 pellets containing cocaine weighing 277.2101grams which she hid beneath her breast and vagina.



Meanwhile, NACOC has assured that it will do all it can to stop criminals from using Ghana as a transit point to smuggle narcotic drugs.

It urged Ghanaians to refrain from engaging with or helping persons involve in the smuggling of narcotic drugs because they will be dealt with in accordance with the laws of Ghana.



IB/DA