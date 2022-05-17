Liberian woman nabbed for allegedly attempting to smuggle cocaine

The suspect is currently in custody

A 46-year-old Liberian woman has been arrested by officials of the Narcotic Control Commission (NACOC) for attempting to smuggle a substance suspected to be cocaine out of Ghana through the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), in Accra, at the weekend.

The suspect, Wolo Maikplay Margaret, currently in the custody of NACOC, was grabbed when going through pre-transit formalities at KIA.



The head of Communication at the Commission, Mr Francis Opoku Amoah, confirmed the arrest to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday.



He said the suspect, who reportedly concealed the 30 thumb-sized pellets of the drugs, weighing 0.36 kilogramme under her breast and private part, was arrested by officers of NACOC at the KIA.



Mr Amaoh said an initial test on the drug proved positive for cocaine, adding that Margret was traveling by Sky Airline and transiting through Ghana en route to Doha- Bangkok through Qatar Airline.

He said the suspect confessed to the crime during interrogation and claimed she was contacted by Oratha, a Liberian, resident in Monrovia, who sponsored her traveling expenses to Thailand to deliver the drug to an unknown person in that country.



Mr Amoah said the seized cocaine would be forwarded to the Ghana Standard Authority for further examination.



He said the Commission remained resolute on its mandate to check the smuggling of illegal drugs and will work with other state agencies to make it unprofitable for people to deal in drugs.