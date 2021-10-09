License your vehicle to avoid police clash on the road - DVLA manager to drivers

Offinso District manager of DVLA, Erasmus Baah

Correspondence from Ashanti region

The Offinso District manager of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Erasmus Baah has urged drivers and vehicle owners to avoid dangers that are likely to occur as a result of their failure to license their vehicles.



According to him, it is paramount for vehicle owners and drivers to have their vehicles licensed in order to avoid any future misfortunes.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ghanaweb, Mr. Baah indicated that as part of measures to improve customer experience, the authority continuously adopts better ways of delivering its services through the use of modern technology.



According to him, the achievement confirms the positive transformation that has taken place at DVLA.



He, therefore, urged drivers who use unlicensed vehicles in the country to register it as a matter of urgency at DVLA offices to avoid police harassment on the roads, since authorities in collaboration with its stakeholders are seriously set to clamp down on default vehicle users.

Explaining the need for users to visit the DVLA, the district manager hinted that DVLA does not only provide licenses for vehicle users. He however disclosed that education and tests are conducted during the process, to make sure users refrain from acts such as drink driving, reckless driving, overspeeding, unnecessary overtaking and many other acts that could lead to fatality in driving.



On the test, he said, DVLA conduct checks to make sure users are mentally, psychologically, emotionally and physically well before they're allowed to use vehicles.



"We also check their sights to make sure they can drive without anxieties. We also issue licenses according to the vehicle type. It ranges from A, B, C, D etc based on the type of vehicle the person uses". He said.



He mentioned that motorbike and tricycle users are given license "A" whilst license "D" goes for bus users. "License "E" is also issued for users of other heavy vehicles such as excavators, caterpillars etc". He added.



Mr. Baah further revealed that the Offinso DVLA office which emerged as the 2020 best-performing branch in Ghana dreams to maintain its status quo and that there was no need to tolerate things that disregard DVLA's orders.

He entreated motorcycle users, tricycle users and both big and small car users to always do the needful to avoid any harassment.



Mr. Baah also pleaded with the media to use their platforms to educate the general public and vehicle users on the need to always visit DVLA offices for renewal and other educative exploits.



He further revealed that DVLA plans to collaborate with its key stakeholders such as the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, Transport Associations, National Road Safety Commission, Ghana National Insurance Commission, Ghana Automobile Distribution Association, Government Technical Training Centre, National Drivers Academy, the Judiciary and the Motoring Public etc so that they make sure the right things are always done on the part of drivers and other vehicle users.



"We're of the firm conviction that this collaboration will go a long way to avoid accidents and reckless usage of vehicles on the road," he said.