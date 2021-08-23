Licensure Exam: Teachers failed even after NTC lowered pass mark – Adutwum

Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

Teachers failed May GTLE even after NTC lowered pass mark per the update from the Education Minister to the President of Ghana.

The Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum's, revelation comes after the recorded mass failure of candidates who sat for the May 2021 teacher licensure examination.



According to him, the National Teaching Council decided to reduce the mark a candidate must score to pass the May 2021 GTLE but even after that was done, many could not make the grades needed to pass.



He stated that most new applicants and re-sitters failed the May Ghana teacher licensing exams when he met with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“The last one that they did a report came to me that students didn’t do well, they brought me a sample, responses and Mr. President it’s important we hold ourselves accountable,” Dr Yaw Adutwum told President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The Bosomtwe Member of Parliament continued that “I don’t want to talk about the GTLE pass mark which was set for the May 2021 licensure examination, it was brought so low that yet some candidates did not beat the cut.”

The majority of candidates who sat for licensure as first-time sitters failed, he said, but some graduate instructors who re-sat for the exam were able to pass.



He added that “About 78% were able to pass two out of the three subjects, but if you look at those who passed all the three for the first time it was about 23% but they have the opportunity to resit again and pass,”



National Teaching Council (NTC) has announced that it would not publish information on how many prospective students passed or failed the May 2021 GTLE exam.



In a statement sighted by Ghana Education News (Ghanaeducation.org) a member of the Council’s employees explained that starting this year, his organization would not reveal the results statistics of Ghana’s teacher licensing exams since the media always reports on the failure of the graduates.



“The media always report the failure of graduate teachers who sat for the licensure examination, they don’t comment on the positive side, so this year NTC will not publish the GTLE results statistics,” told the media.