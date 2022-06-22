Lies about National Cathedral must stop, MPs must be called to order – Executive Director

The Executive Director of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah

The Executive Director of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah, has said that persons making unsubstantiated claims about the Cathedral project, including some Members of Parliament (MPs), must be called to order.



According to Dr Opoku-Mensah, the lies being told are tarnishing the image of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the handlers of the project including the revered clergy on the Board of Trustees of the Cathedral, assaseradio.com reports.



The executive director added that persons making the allegations of fraud should register their complaints at institutions mandated to check acts of corruption in the country if they truly have evidence of wrongdoings.



“The issues that are being bandied around are critical issues that can sink this country… I understand the political context, the competition in the politics, but really there is a certain threshold that we shouldn’t fall under,” Opoku-Mensah said.

“If we have almost serious breaches that you think have happened, we do have institutions, and so for me, it’s a plea, this country should not fall under a certain threshold.



“And our political leaders really have to be called to order, a parliamentarian cannot and should not be allowed to come bandying accusations without providing evidence, and if these things are really true, why don’t they call for investigations,” Opoku-Mensah is quoted to have said on Asaase radio’s breakfast show.



Meanwhile, North Tongu MP (Member of Parliament) has been championing suggestions of alleged infractions and acts of corruption on the back of the ongoing National Cathedral project.



In his latest, Ablakwa alleged that the architect for the National Cathedral was paid an additional amount of money for the design he worked on for the Bible Museum and Biblical Gardens as part of the project.



According to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Sir John Adjaye was given 12.5% for the architecture of the National Cathedral and an additional amount which he failed to mention.



In a tweet shared on June 20, 2022, Ablakwa added that the extra amount of money given to Sir Adjaye was part of the US$25million seed money released by the government.

He also previously stated that the government has used over GH₵ 200 million for the National Cathedral Project without the approval of Parliament.



