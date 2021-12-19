Lies, hatred won’t help us – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to NPP

MP for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Member of Parliament for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has warned members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) against the lies and dislike for one another.

The Majority Leader said this attitude will not help the party going forward as they seek to remain in office beyond eight years.



He said these while speaking at the NPP’s national delegates conference in Kumasi on Sunday December 19.



He further said the experience of the 2008 elections in which the NPP lost power, denying them the opportunity to break the 8 after the Kufuor administration, should guide the NPP ahead of the 2024 general elections.



Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu further lamented the actions of some leaders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that cost the party more parliamentary seats during the 2020 elections.



He said bitterness, division and the failure to united the supporters after internal elections were some of the issues that affected the party.

“The history of 2008 should guide us,” he said.



He however noted that the party has enough time ahead of the next elections to right the wrongs.



He added “I want to sound this caution because we have enough time to correct them.”



“The lies, the hatred will not advance the interest of the Dankwa-Busia-Dombo great tradition,” he further stated.