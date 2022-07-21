Life after jail has not been easy for me – Abuga Pele

Former Member of Parliament for Chiana-Paga, Abuga Pele

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Chiana-Paga, Abuga Pele has revealed that life after incarceration has not been an easy one.

According to him, he is still struggling to put his life together after spending some years in jail and was granted a presidential pardon which saw him regain his freedom.



“I am still struggling to get my bearings after incarceration. You know it is not very easy when you are out of the system for some time… to recoup what I have lost, to try to see what I can do to organize my life and put myself back into the mainstream. It has not been easy but I am fighting on," he revealed on Bolgatanga-based A1 radio monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Agency (GYEEDA) Abuga Pele was jailed for six years for causing financial loss to the state.



An Accra High Court convicted Abuga Pele and a private service provider, Philip Assibit after they were found guilty of 19 counts including dishonestly causing financial loss to the state.



The Court was satisfied that the prosecution had proved 13 of the 19 counts Abuga Pele faced ranging from aiding and abetting crime to willfully causing financial loss to the state.

Some of the counts included intentionally misapplying public property and dishonestly causing loss to public property.



His counterpart Philip Akpeena Assibit who was CEO of Goodwill International Ghana (GIG) was found guilty of six of the 19 counts he faced including defrauding by false pretenses.



The two from 2014 were in court over the matter. Mr. Assibit is accused of putting in a false claim for payments to the tune of 3.3million cedis as services provided by the then GYEEDA.



This included developing an exit program and securing a grant of 65million cedis from the World Bank.