Life is worthwhile only if you are able to make an impact on others – Bishop Adonteng Boateng

American-based Ghanaian preacher, Bishop Kofi Adonteng Boateng has implored humanity, Christians especially to be generous and avail themselves as vessels of magnanimity for the poor and the needy.

According to the founder of Divine Word International Ministries and Divine Prayer Line who is known for his philanthropic works, the true mark of a Christian is making a difference in the life of other people when one is blessed with wealth.



“As a human, it is important that you do charity while you are alive. What is important is not the number of houses I am able to build or the many properties that I acquire that makes me a great man or a good man of God. My life is worthwhile only when I am able to make an impact in another person’s life even if it is for a day.



Our lives as humans are very short, one minute you are here and the next minute you are dead, and so the difference is the impact we are able to make while we are alive,” he stated.



Having arrived in the country last week, Bishop Adonteng as part of his activities while he is in Ghana has arranged to make donations to the needy, widows and orphans in the Ashanti Regional Capital of Kumasi.

On why he has found it necessary to bring his charity works back home, Bishop Kofi Adonteng Boateng said it was necessary to come back to Ghana and give to the needy in Kumasi as he aims to replicate same in various parts of the country at later times.



“We often do it in the US, usually for the homeless. We would agree that in America once you run into poverty the government may assist you. Back here when you run into poverty it is usually up to you and God. We were here sometime ago to donate to the victims of the Kintampo road crash and this time we see the need to go to Kumasi and bring smiles to the faces of the widowed and the needy. It is our hope that we can go to other places too,” he stated.



