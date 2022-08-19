0
Lifeless body of man found hanging in uncompleted building in Suame

Fri, 19 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A man in his 30s has been found hanging in an uncompleted building at New Kyekyere in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti region.

The man, yet to be identified, was found hanging by a sponge tied to an iron rod today, Thursday, 18 August 2022.

The Assembly Member for the area, Mr Michael Adu Poku, who spoke in an interview with Class News’ Elisha Adarkwah, said a travelling bag was found beside him.

Judging from the scene, Mr Poku suspects the man was travelling but was killed by assailants and hanged in the uncompleted building.

A Ghana card found in his bag bears the name Benjamin Kwadwo Asenso.

The body has been conveyed by the police at Afrancho and deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation and identification.

The police has commenced investigations into the suspected murder.

