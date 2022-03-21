Lifeless body of unidentified young man found near cemetery causes fear in Kpalsi

The Gbalo-Kpalsi vicinity in the Sagnerigu Municipality of the Northern region

Correspondence from Northern Region

The residents of Gbalo-Kpalsi in the Sagnerigu Municipality of the Northern region are in fear after a lifeless body of an unidentified young man was found lying near a cemetery.



Though the cause of the death of the young man believed to be in his twenties is not yet known, the information gathered by GhanaWeb at the community says the body was discovered at 2 pm on Friday, March 18, 2022.



The Assemblyman for the Gbalo-Kpalsi electoral area Mr Sulemana Mumin confirmed the issue to GhanaWeb and said the body has been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital's morgue.



He said though nothing was found around the body, he suspects it could have been transported from elsewhere to the community as they found traces of tricycle tyres around the place.



He noted that residents are in fear as that was the second time a similar incident has happened and appealed to the police to increase their visibility in the area to scare away unscrupulous individuals.

He further advised the youth in the area to stop staying outside late into the night.



"Look at the way the thing was, though I was not there, it is like the body was transported from somewhere to the place, because looking around the dead body, one could see a mark of motorking tyres," he told GhanaWeb.



The chief linguist for the Kpalsi community, Mba Salifu Alhassan, in an interview with GhanaWeb urged the police to make sure they apprehend those behind such hideous crimes.



He warned those involved in the killings to desist from the act before they are grabbed.



"We don't know how it happened, but what the chief of Kpalsi wants to appeal is that people should stop bringing dead bodies to our land," he warned.

He also cautioned the youth to be wary of strange people in the area and report any suspicious behaviour for attention.



Some of the residents who spoke to GhanaWeb expressed concerns about the rise of insecurity in and around Tamale.



They also urged the police to up their game to bring back sanity to the metropolis.



"I am really afraid of what is happening, one can not go out without fears as to whether you will get back home alive, so the police should do something," a resident said.



Meanwhile, the body has been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital(TTH) morgue pending an investigation into the matter.