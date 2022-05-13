Lift Bawku curfew – Security analyst

Security and Fraud Analyst, Richard Kumadoe

Security and Fraud Analyst, Richard Kumadoe has urged the government to lift the curfew placed on residents of Bawku.

Five residents, comprising four males and a female, have lost their lives as a result of the renewed shooting and reprisal attacks in Bawku.



The Bawku District Police Commander, Superintendent Simon Akabati, said the lingering conflict in the area was beyond the age-old chieftaincy dispute.



He called on stakeholders in the municipality to co-operate with the security agencies to deal with the situation as a criminal matter.



A curfew was imposed on the town, leading to the closure of schools and hospitals. A joint security force has intensified patrols to mitigate the bloodshed and restored calm in the town.



Reacting to the continuous introduction of curfews in the area, Richard Kumadoe told Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show,



“Curfews are reactionary measures to the entire situation. We know where the issues are coming from so why not focus on that. We need to lift it and put in place laws so schools and hospitals will operate. Even in Afghanistan, schools and hospitals were still operational when the conflict was going on. They carried on with their lives regardless of what was going on so why can’t we.”

He also proposed measures to deal with problems in order to solve the long-standing conflict instead of imposing the curfews.



“The Bawku conflict has existed for a while now and we need the courage to take it on. If we don’t do that and keep using the reactive measure of imposing curfews then we’re in for a reoccurrence. Curfews have never solved the problem and it shouldn’t be our number one strategy.”



