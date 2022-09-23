3
Menu
News

Lift Bawku curfew, it has inflicted pain on residents – Kusasi Youth

Curfew Imposed On Bawku File photo

Fri, 23 Sep 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Kusasi Youth Movement is demanding immediate lifting of the 6:00pm to 6:00pm curfew imposed on Bawku in August 2022 as a result of the conflict in the area.

The security measures have thus been extended to neighbouring communities with an outright ban on the use of tricycles in Bawku and its environs.

This has forced basic school heads to request the Ghana Education Service to shut down schools for fear of their lives.

Speaking to Starr News, on the development, the Chairman of the Kusasi Youth Movement, Haruna Abugri said the curfew has rather worsened the pain of the people rather than the conflict hence the need to immediately lift it.

“…It is very bad and affecting us seriously, this is one of the poorest security measures. As I’ve said, during curfews the worse crimes are committed. Because when you want to record the worst of killings and attacks and the looting of stores it is during curfew. I wonder how a curfew can ban solve this problem. Besides, when you ban the use of tricycles in Bawku it is just like banning trotro in Accra, it is just like banning buses in Kumasi."

"This is the source of livelihood for the poor man or woman. It is the only source of transportation for the hinterlands to the market centre. You say they shouldn’t use it, how do you want people in nearby communities to seek health treatment when they are sick and they cannot be driven by tricycle to hospitals that are found in town?," he added.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Kwaku Annan explains the mistaken Bawumia insult that got him fired
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo