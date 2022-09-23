Lift Bawku curfew, it has inflicted pain on residents – Kusasi Youth

File photo

The Kusasi Youth Movement is demanding immediate lifting of the 6:00pm to 6:00pm curfew imposed on Bawku in August 2022 as a result of the conflict in the area.

The security measures have thus been extended to neighbouring communities with an outright ban on the use of tricycles in Bawku and its environs.



This has forced basic school heads to request the Ghana Education Service to shut down schools for fear of their lives.



Speaking to Starr News, on the development, the Chairman of the Kusasi Youth Movement, Haruna Abugri said the curfew has rather worsened the pain of the people rather than the conflict hence the need to immediately lift it.

“…It is very bad and affecting us seriously, this is one of the poorest security measures. As I’ve said, during curfews the worse crimes are committed. Because when you want to record the worst of killings and attacks and the looting of stores it is during curfew. I wonder how a curfew can ban solve this problem. Besides, when you ban the use of tricycles in Bawku it is just like banning trotro in Accra, it is just like banning buses in Kumasi."



"This is the source of livelihood for the poor man or woman. It is the only source of transportation for the hinterlands to the market centre. You say they shouldn’t use it, how do you want people in nearby communities to seek health treatment when they are sick and they cannot be driven by tricycle to hospitals that are found in town?," he added.